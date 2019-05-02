Michelle Obama had a ball at the UCLA event on May 1, & flashed her tummy in a cute, cropped tee while repping California’s Compton College.

Michella Obama, 55, celebrated national College Signing Day on May 1 and let loose in a cropped tee that represented the small, local school of Compton College. The former First Lady joined thousands of students at the UCLA campus that day to congratulate them as they readied to begin their higher education. She appeared alongside a slew of other celebrity hosts, but all eyes were on Michelle who per usual – was looking cool as ever in an ultra chic outfit! The Becoming author took to the stage in a pair of tight, black denim jeans, as well as her hooded tee-shirt which flashed her rock hard abs each time she raised her arms. Michelle’s down-to-earth outfit had her looking relatable as ever as she kicked it with the college students and embraced many of them in warm hugs. SEE HER AB-BARING OUTFIT FROM THE DAY HERE.

Michelle was joined by the likes of Bebe Rexha, Conan O’Brien, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Jesse Williams, Pentatonix, La La Anthony and Don Cheadle at the star studded event. The former FLOTUS may have attended the IVY league schools of Princeton and Harvard, but she hasn’t forgotten the importance of local schools. The wife of Barack Obama, 57, was sure to point out that her decision to rock the Compton College shirt was to show community colleges “a little extra love.”

Mrs. Obama made sure to impart her wisdom on the nearly 10,000 students in attendance that day. “When I was in high school and I wanted to apply to the college of my choice I had someone tell me that I shouldn’t reach too high,” she said. “They told me that I wanted too much for myself, I should dream a little smaller, and let me tell you that will happen to you again and again and again. There will be people in your life that will tell you not to dream too big because they are haters, and they don’t want anymore for you than they think that you should deserve. In those moments, because they will happen – they’ve happened to me, they’ve happened to my husband, where people said you don’t belong, this isn’t for you… in those times, you have to ask yourselves whether you’re going to believe the haters or whether you’re going to believe the own truth of your story.” Inspiration at its finest!

The former First Lady started the College Signing Day event back in 2014, in an effort to inspire students to attend college, a training program or to join the military. Clearly, she only continues to become more passionate about helping students with each passing year. “If you stumble, I want you to get back up. It’s not about not making mistakes. It’s not about not failing. Anybody whose achieved anything has failed and failed again… it’s the ability to bounce back from that failure. That’s what makes you a true champion,” she told the room.