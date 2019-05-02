Lauren London Mourns Nipsey Hussle With Sweet Video Montage 5 Weeks After His Death

Lauren London is still processing the loss of her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, just over a month after he was killed in Los Angeles. Her latest tribute is bittersweet.

Lauren London, 34, continues to mourn the loss of her boyfriend, rapper Nipsey Hussle, five weeks after the 33-year-old was gunned down in Los Angeles. Understandably still heartbroken, the Games People Play actress posted a video montage of their romantic moments together on her Instagram page on May 2. In the brief clip, as Beyonce’s “Heaven” plays in the background, we glimpse a snapshot of their relationship.

The video begins with Nipsey calling Lauren the most “phenomenal woman” as she snuggles up to him in footage captured by TMZ. He wishes his “wife,” his “girl” a Happy Birthday while people cheer in the background. Other shots include a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s GQ photo shoot for an article that was published in February, mere weeks before the hip hop star was killed. In another clip – a snippet of a red carpet interview with an Extra reporter – Nipsey tells Lauren how beautiful she looks in the stunning white gown she wore to the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

Lauren gushes about their “great” first date in a radio interview, in yet another shot. Meanwhile, she questions him during a couple’s Q&A for GQ, asking the father of her youngest child, “What’s my favorite thing about you?” He answers, “I would say, my spirit.”

The video was originally posted on a fan’s Instagram account, but Lauren shared it with her 8 million followers. “#LLNH #FOREVER,” she captioned the post, which was quickly liked by her fans, friends and fellow celebs.

Lauren was thrust into mourning on March 31 when Nipsey – whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom – was shot down outside his store in Los Angeles. Eric Holder, 29, has been arrested and charged with murdering the Grammy Award-nominated rapper. Nipsey leaves behind two children – daughter Emani, 10, and Kross, 2, his son with Lauren.

At the rapper’s April 11 memorial at the Staples Center, Lauren opened her emotional tribute by speaking to her boyfriend. “Grief is the final act of love,” she said. “My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I’m so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth and, until we meet again, the marathon continues.”