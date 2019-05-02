‘Vanderpump Rules’: Inside Stassi Schroeder’s Plans To Throw Lala Kent An ‘Epic’ Bachelorette Party

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent is tying the knot on Apr. 18, 2020 and her fellow cast members have big plans for a bachelorette party ahead of the SUR hostess’s nuptials!

Lala Kent, 29, finally shared the big news with fans on May 1 that she and fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, have set their wedding date! The Vanderpump Rules star and the film producer, who announced their engagement via Instagram on Sept. 2, 2018, are set to tie the knot on April 18, 2020. But, before the SUR hostess walks down the aisle, her fellow cast members have huge plans for an “epic” night to celebrate Lala’s final days as a single woman. A source close to the ladies of the hit Bravo reality show EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “the Vanderpump Rules ladies began discussing ideas they have in store for Lala’s bachelorette party shortly after she got engaged.”

Lala’s friends including Stassi Schroeder, 30, Brittany Cartwright, 30, Kristen Doute, 36, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 32, Ariana Madix, 33, and Scheana Marie, 33, are all in on the plans. “Although Stassi has sort of been spearheading the whole thing, the other women are all on board and have been pitching in with some ideas and how they can help,” the pal continued. “They’ve been saying they really want to make it an epic celebration that she won’t ever forget.” Lala announced her six months of sobriety on April 22, and the women have planned accordingly. “Some of the ideas they’ve discussed have been going away for a girls’ weekend and even a mocktail bar since Lala isn’t drinking,” the friend added. “They all really love Lala and she’s done so many sweet things for them, this is one occasion they want to completely be there for her and treat her like a princess.”

The model and actress made the wedding day announcement just two days after sparking rumors of a split when she deleted almost every single photo with Randall off her Instagram account. But fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when both Lala and Randall took to their respective Instagram Stories and posted photos with one another on May 1. “My Baby,” both pictures read.

We chatted EXCLUSIVELY with the bride-to-be at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala in November when she told us about her wedding plans – or at that point – lack thereof. Lala told us that she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle and has “not even started” wedding planning yet. “I’m just enjoying being a fiancée,” she revealed. “I have no plans to start, I think, for a while. We’re thinking about 2020 for the time we’ll get it moving.”