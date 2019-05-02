Kyle Richards Insists She Never Intended To ‘Humiliate’ Lisa Vanderpump With Puppygate Fight

Kyle Richards set the record straight on what the real status of her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump is after ‘puppygate’ — which is arguably their biggest blowout to date. And, it’s the ‘RHOBH’ update we’ve all been waiting for!

Kyle Richards, 50, spilled the tea about the status of her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump, 58, during one of her most candid interviews yet. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scandal heard around the world — “Puppygate” and the subsequent #GoodbyeKyle viral hashtag — Kyle revealed that she did reach out to Lisa to extend the olive branch. “Yes, because her birthday was like two or three days later,” Kyle said on E!’s Just the Sip with Justin Sylvester. “So, I sent her a text saying, ‘I’m sorry that all this happened and I hope you have a beautiful birthday…'”

Kyle went on to admit that she did not receive a response from Lisa after sending the text. But, she didn’t give up there. Kyle then added that she reached out to Lisa for a second time about Camille Grammer‘s shower in September (2018). “And again, crickets,” Kyle revealed. “But both of them were delivered, because it said delivered. Now, I have been blocked and it doesn’t say delivered, because I reached out to her again recently to congratulate her on the opening of Vanderpump Lounge in Las Vegas. That one didn’t say delivered so now I know that I have since been blocked. Before she was just saying I was blocked but I actually wasn’t.”

When asked about why she thinks the fight with Lisa went as far as it did, Kyle said she never intended to make Lisa feel embarrassed. “Well, she said in an interview recently that I ‘humiliated’ her,” Kyle said. “And, Lisa is a very prideful person, and my intention was not to humiliate her. I think she felt humiliated, but my intention was to be honest and tell her what happened on camera, so that she wasn’t shocked in six months when she saw the show.”

RHOBH fans will know that Lisa and Kyle went at it over “puppygate” during an episode of the hit bravo show in early April. The two, who had been close friends for years, argued inside Lisa’s mansion over whether or not Lisa had played a part in leaking “puppygate” to the press. Lisa and Kyle’s argument became heated after Kyle questioned if the SUR owner purposely leaked the story about Dorit Kemsley‘s dog, Lucy, who she adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Center, ending up in a kill shelter. While Kyle wanted to discuss the issue, because she said the rumor was a “consensus” among their friends, Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd ended up kicking Kyle out of their home when she proposed that she didn’t believe Lisa. As she left the couple’s home, Kyle claimed Ken yelled, “Goodbye Kyle,” which led to LVP fans tweeting at her with the hashtage, “#GoodbyeKyle”.

During that same episode, Kyle admitted that she never intended for things between her and Lisa to reach the level it did. “I want to say one more thing so I can maybe turn this around,” Kyle explained of what she was thinking during her talk-turned-fight with Lisa. “I never wanted it to get like this. I never imagined it would get like this.”