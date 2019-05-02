Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry & Leah Messer ‘Horrified’ By David Eason Killing Jenelle’s Dog

A source told HL EXCLUSIVELY that Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer ‘are horrified by what happened to Nugget,’ who was Jenelle Evans’ dog that her husband David Eason reportedly shot and killed.

After reports surfaced yesterday that former MTV reality star David Eason, 30, shot and killed family dog Nugget, his 27-year-old wife Jenelle’s co-stars on Teen Mom 2 are “horrified,” a source close to the cast told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The other stars of Teen Mom, especially Kailyn [Lowry, 27] and Leah [Messer, 27], are horrified by what happened to Nugget,” our insider revealed. “They’re all embarrassed and saddened that this tragedy is even being associated with their beloved franchise. The cast collectively wishes Jenelle left the show when David did last year, she is not popular with anyone on the show.”

“As long as [Jenelle] is still around, [the] cast fears David could resurface,” our source added. “They’ve been fearful for a while now that he will show up as they feel like he’s a loose canon and they don’t know what to expect from him. After this latest ugly event, they’ve all made it very clear that they don’t want anything to do with David ever, period.”

David reportedly shot Nugget – and admitted to it on his Instagram account – in response to the dog “snapping” at his daughter with Jenelle, Ensley, 2. While Jenelle reportedly left her home following the incident, the reality star took to Twitter to deny that.