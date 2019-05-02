Julianne Hough Ices Neck After Paula Abdul’s Hat Hits Her At BBMAs: It’s An ‘Honor’

Getting to stand next to Paula Abdul during a performance comes with a price — and Julianne Hough learned that the hard way at the BBMAs!

Julianne Hough had an incredible time at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, but her wild night ended in an injury that she had to take care of after the show! Julianne was seated right in the middle of Paula Abdul’s epic performance to close the show, and when the legendary singer threw her hat away to focus on her dancing…she hit Julianne right in the throat. Although the America’s Got Talent judge smiled and kept bopping along, she was definitely feeling some pain afterward, as she posted a photo of herself icing her injury while still in her BBMAs outfit.

Luckily, she had NO hard feelings toward Paula about the accidental bad toss. “The result of the honor of being hit in the beck by Paula Abdul’s flying hat,” she captioned the photo. “Love you, babe!!!” In the pic, she’s also smiling and giving two thumbs up, just to let fans know she’s doing perfectly fine. Despite the icepack around her neck, she still looked incredible in her outfit, which featured a silver bra top and matching high-waisted shorts, covered by a jacket of the same color.

Julianne was at the BBMAs to promote her upcoming stint as a judge on America’s Got Talent. She and Gabrielle Union are joining the panel for the first time to replace Mel B and Heidi Klum, and they’ve been filming the pre-taped episodes for the last few weeks. AGT returns on May 28 on NBC.

The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul’s flying hat! Love you, babe!!! 💛💙💜 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/wVDFQKsxBO — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) May 2, 2019

Paula Abdul literally just hit Julianne Hough during her performance 😂😂#BBMAs #PaulaAbdul pic.twitter.com/32uf0Voiab — Siobhain (@summer0001) May 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Julianne seemed to have an absolute blast at the Billboard Awards, despite her injury. She was often shown on TV dancing in the crowd while taking in all the epic performances throughout the show. In addition to Paula, other performers included Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Halsey, BTS, Mariah Carey and more!