Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating To Quickie Vegas Wedding
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended the Billboard Music Awards as an engaged couple on May 1… And, they left as a married couple! Take a look back at their whirlwind romance from their first date to their ‘I dos.’
July, 2017: Sophie confirms, “I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship, during an interview with The Sunday Times.
September 5, 2017: Joe and Sophie adopt… a cute husky puppy.
October 15, 2017: The couple reveals that they’re engaged. Joe shares a photo of their hands, with a stunning double-band diamond on Sophie’s left hand.
April 11, 2018: Sophie talks about her engagement and what it means to her life. “I’m still like, Holy sh*t! I’m engaged,” she tells Marie Claire. “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life. It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”
December 4, 2018: Sophie and Joe attend his brother, Nick’s wedding to watch him marry actress Priyanka Chopra.