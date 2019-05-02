Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating To Quickie Vegas Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended the Billboard Music Awards as an engaged couple on May 1… And, they left as a married couple! Take a look back at their whirlwind romance from their first date to their ‘I dos.’

Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie Turner! But, it was actually the couple's wedding day on Wednesday night. The singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, after the Billboard Music Awards. Sophie walked down the aisle at A Little White Wedding Chapel, dressed in a non-traditional white v-neck ensemble and pants with a matching veil. Dan + Shay performed their hit "Speechless", acoustically, as Joe's brothers, Nick and Kevin lined were by his side as groomsmen. Oh, and, Diplo live-streamed the whole thing!

As the newlyweds celebrate their new life together, let’s take a look back at the lovebirds’ relationship milestones. From chugging wine at a NY Rangers game, to sunbathing on lavish yachts, Joe and Sophie are the couple we’ve always needed. Here’s a full timeline of their fairytale romance!

November 5, 2016: Where it all started. After the pair were spotted getting cozy at the MTV EMAs, rumors began to swirl that they were a couple. A fan photo that went viral, showed Joe with his arm around the actress as they sat in the audience together.

November 28, 2016: Sophie presumably meets Joe’s brothers. A mutual friend of the couple’s shared a group photo on Instagram, which featured Sophie hanging on Joe while in a photo booth at a wedding. showing the couple larking around in a photo booth at someone’s wedding. Joe’s brother, Nick, is seen in the photo, which led fans to believe that Sophie had already met part or most of Joe’s family.

January 1, 2017: Sophie appears to confirm her romance with Joe when she shares a photo of him smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami.

January 10, 2017: Sophie is confronted about her relationship with Joe on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Mario Lopez of Extra TV says, “I can’t believe you’re going out with Joe,” to which Sophie plays coy. “I’m not saying anything… I’m very happy,” she says.

March 6, 2017: Sophie and Joe touch are photographed while holding hands at the airport as they arrive for Paris Fashion Week.

May 2, 2017: Joe and Sophie attend the Met Gala together, but do not pose together on the red carpet.

July 2, 2017: Sophie finally talks about Joe during an interview. She gushes over how happy she is and tells Marie Claire about how romantic Joe is. But, she also talks about the other side of being in a high-profile relationship. "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl… It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?"