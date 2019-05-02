Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Get Married In Surprise Vegas Wedding: Diplo Films The Ceremony

Right after hitting the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made a pit stop at the chapel to get hitched. They exchanged ring pops as an Elvis impersonator officiated the affair.

Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, are officially married as of May 1, throwing everyone off. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas’ A Little White Wedding Chapel as a large crowd watched from the pews, which included wedding guest Diplo. The DJ filmed their exchange of vows on his Instagram Story, as you can see below. The Vegas-themed nuptials, including the pre-wedding party at Carbone restaurant, happened not even a full two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the Grand Garden Arena, where the Jonas Brothers performed. Joe’s brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, also made the trip from the BBMAs to the wedding altar, as they were on hand as groomsmen.

This was as classic as Vegas weddings get, a complete 180 from the summer wedding in Europe that multiple outlets reported that Sophie and Joe had originally planned. Their officiant was an Elvis impersonator, who broke out into a cover of “Viva Las Vegas” after Joe and Sophie made their lifelong commitments to one another by exchanging ring pops.

Diplo and the JoBros weren’t the only celebrity guests. Dan + Shay sang “Speechless” as Sophie, who stunned in a white satin jumpsuit, made her way down the aisle. Khalid made it to the big night, as did Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who looked on amused at the impromptu wedding. Of course, Diplo was also on hand to DJ, not just to break the shocking news. The EDM producer was exceptionally nonchalant for such a milestone, as he first filmed Joe and Sophie heading inside the chapel with the caption, “Gonna hit this wedding real quick.”

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

Sophie announced that Joe proposed to her in Oct. 2017, and we’ve been waiting a year and a half for this big moment. It happened much sooner than anticipated! Joe announced he and Sophie would get married in the summer of 2019, and teased that there would be a flag football and rugby game on the March 4 episode of The Late Late Show. It was then believed that the wedding would take place in France, after Sophie’s life coach, Mike Bayer, posted — then quickly deleted — a video of wedding invite that read “Sophie and Joe France 2019.”