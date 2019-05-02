Jenna Jameson Celebrate 1 Year On Keto Diet: See Her Incredible 80lb Weight Loss Pics

Jenna Jameson is celebrating doing the ket o diet for an entire year by flaunting the impressive results. After a year of dedication, she’s down 80 pounds.

Jenna Jameson has some serious will power. The entrepreneur and former porn star, 45, revealed on Instagram that she has been on the keto diet for one entire year, and the results are incredible. She celebrated her achievement with a set of before and after pics that flaunted her jaw-dropping, 80 pound weight loss. “Today I celebrate 1 year of being #keto I have absolutely never felt better! Combining #sobriety, the keto lifestyle and intermittent fasting is the perfect trifecta for me when it comes to a healthy sustainable fitness journey. Thanks everyone for supporting me and joining me in my quest for ultimate health!!! Love you!” she captioned the post.

Both pics are cute. The first pics shows her at her heaviest, balancing her adorable daughter, Batel Bitton, on her hip. In the second pic, she’s flexing hard while wearing a sexy outfit — skin-tight jeans, a fitted tee, and a wide-brimmed hat. Her arms are thin as can be, her stomach is completely flat, and her thighs are tiny. She looks amazing, and she’s clearly feeling herself. Congrats, girl! You can see one of her recent before and after pics below. Jenna’s weight loss journey has been candid and inspiring. She has been very open with fans about her setbacks and struggles, proving that losing weight is difficult for everyone — even celebrities.

She told fans that being healthy isn’t just about weight; it’s about focusing on mental health and how you feel. “Thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was,” Jenna said in an April 15 Instagram post. “I was pre-diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs and was starving myself… I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue. I’m now a healthy size 4 and can keep up with my kids. Remember how important your precious health is… don’t stress on what is staring back at you in that mirror.”

She also spilled a little TMI when she told her fans that she had “keto boobs.” As in, she thinks that her breastmilk tastes like the keto foods she eats.