Farrah Abraham Disses David Eason As ‘Mentally Unstable’ After He Kills Jenelle Evans’ Dog

Farrah Abraham has a punishment in mind for David Eason after he confessed to killing Jenelle Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget. She could empathize with David’s wife for a heartbreaking reason.

David Eason, 30, may have taken accountability for the death of Jenelle Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget, but Farrah Abraham, 27, thinks he should face more consequences. “Killing a dog that did not have any child bleed or die, he should be facing jail time,” Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. In David’s confession on May 1, he claimed that his wife’s dog bit their two-year-old daughter, Ensley, on the face, and said it wasn’t the first time the dog bit the toddler “aggressively.” Ensley’s cheek also had a large red mark in a photo the fired Teen Mom 2 star shared. There was no apparent bite mark nor blood and so Farrah told us of the dog’s death, “That is animal abuse and [David] is mentally unstable.”

Nugget’s death especially rocked Farrah because she also had to part ways with a beloved furry friend. “I lost my dog last year and I can only imagine [what] the kids and Jenelle are going through. Very sad,” the small screen star told us. As Jenelle’s controversies pile on due to her volatile husband, we asked Farrah if she should take the Teen Mom 2 star’s place, after Farrah herself took leave from Teen Mom OG in March 2018.

“I would never work on Teen Mom 2 – I’m an OG,” Farrah, who now stars on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, told us. She did have suggestions for the franchise, however: “The Teen Mom executives need to revert to the original line up and authentic stories, [rather] than the havoc it has caused. I’m happy I left when I did.”

Jenelle is now considering divorcing David in the wake of Nugget’s death, which she revealed to US Weekly on May 1. The reality television star has been married to David since 2017, and they share one child together (Ensley) — Jenelle has two other children (Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4) from past relationships. Although Jenelle’s on the fence at the moment, Farrah thinks their romance will indeed end in someone filing for divorce. “I’m sure all the drama Teen Mom production has put a split between them, and I’m sure it will end in divorce,” the MTV star told HollywoodLife in a separate EXCLUSIVE interview.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control is currently in the midst of an “ongoing” investigation into allegations of animal cruelty that occurred at a residence on Jenelle and David’s road as of May 1, according to a press release that HollywoodLife obtained.