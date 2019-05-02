Chris Brown Reveals Wild Collabs With Drake, Nicki Minaj, Bieber, & More Will Be On New Album

Breezy is bringing the heat with his next album! The singer announced the collabs for ‘Indigo’ on May 2 & fans are flipping for the star-studded tracklist with Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tyga, & more.



Indigo season is nearly upon us. Chris Brown’s highly-anticipated album may not have a release date just yet, but it does have an all-star list of collaborations. The 29-year-old singer unveiled all the names that fans will hear on his next record, and well, it includes all the hottest artists in the game! Justin Bieber, Drake, and Nicki Minaj are instant standouts on the list, as are G-Eazy, Juicy J, and Tory Lanez. Also set to be featured on the album are Tyga, Juvenile, H.E.R, Lil Jon, Gunna, Tank, and Sage The Gemini. Chris revealed that his “favorite rapper” Lil Wayne will appear on a song as well. The real question might be who isn’t on this album?

“Album sounding fire,” Chris wrote alongside the list, which was shared to his Instagram stories. Fans seemed to be in agreement. “Chris Brown released the features for “Indigo” & wooooow. 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one person Tweeted after seeing the list. “Chris Brown’s album about to be fire, I know just from the features he listed,” another wrote. However, some stan Breezy so hard that they insist the album would be great with no features at all. “Chris Brown could have a new album with no features and I’d be equally excited,” one person tweeted.

The impressive list of collaborators was unveiled just two weeks after Chris gifted fans with a sexy new song, “Wobble Up.” The singer dropped the fiery track on on April 18, and it featured both Nicki and G-Eazy! The NSFW bop showed the three rappers alternating verses, and fans lost it for the hard-hitting song. “Wobble Up” is set to be featured on Indigo, which will mark Chris’ ninth studio album.

Talk about having friends in high places! After seeing the epic list of collaborators on Chris’ next album, we’re more ready for Indigo season than ever.