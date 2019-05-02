Catelynn Lowell Sends Love To Jenelle Evans After David Eason Shoots & Kills Her Dog

Jenelle Evans is getting support from fellow ‘Teen Mom’ star, Catelynn Lowell after the tragic death of her dog, who was killed by her husband, David Eason.

Catelynn Lowell and Jenelle Evans aren’t part of the same Teen Mom series, but Catelynn is still feeling for her fellow MTV star after everything the 27-year-old has gone through this week. “I am so sorry….” Catelynn commented on Jenelle’s May 1 Instagram pic, in which she mourned the death of her dog, Nugget, who was shot and killed by her own husband, David Eason. Jenelle revealed in the caption how “heartbroken” and “distraught” Nugget’s death has left her. She also received love from fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus, who commented with a crying emoji.

David admitted on his own Instagram page that he did kill the french bulldog, but defended his actions by sharing a photo of the pup seemingly biting his and Jenelle’s daughter, Ensley’s, face. “I don’t put up with that s*** at all,” David wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it’s my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively.”

As all this drama played out publicly on May 1, Jenelle confirmed to Us Weekly that she has “thought” about divorcing David, but has not “finalized” any plans to do so. “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation,” she explained. “I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids.”

In addition to Ensley, Jenelle is also mom to a son, Jace, 9, with her high school boyfriend, Andrew, and another son, Kaiser, 4, who she shares with ex, Nathan Griffith.