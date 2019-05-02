Burger King Takes A Jab at McDonalds With The Debut Of They ‘Unhappy Meals’ & Twitter Is Here For It

Ever want to eat your feelings even if they include sadness and anger? Burger King has the answer in a series of ‘unhappy meals’ that let customers chow down on how they really feel in a jab at McDonalds’ Happy Meals.

In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness month, Burger King has found a unique way to tap into customers who are feeling down. The fast food giant has released a series of five different meal packets under the new #FeelYourWay campaign with the tagline “No one is happy all the time. And that’s okay.” That appears to be a diss at competitor McDonald’s “Happy Meals.” BK is now offering up the “Blue Meal,” “Salty Meal,” “DGAF Meal,” “Pissed Meal” and the slightly more upbeat “YAAAS Meal.”

The company introduced the new meals on May 1 accompanied by an ad explaining the idea. It opens with a man sitting on his bed in a dark room on the verge of tears who says, “Not everyone wakes up happy. Sometimes you feel sad, scared, crappy. All I ask is that you let me feel my way.” It then shows a girl bullied in school, a woman who quit her job after being sexually harassed, a shamed single mom, and a man looking at his phone who says “Just got ghosted. Should have known. Pretty sure I’ll end up alone.” All of the characters then sing along to “All I ask is that you let me feel my way” as the new meals are shown in their less than happy dark-colored boxes.

Not everyone on Twitter was feeling the new campaign. One person pointed out how they turn to fast food when feeling crappy and it only makes them feel terrible by tweeting “Burger King, I eat your food when I’m depressed and it makes me feel 1000% worse. You bring me closer to the brink every time I eat a whopper.” Another wrote “If you’re eating at Burger King, the DGAF meal is redundant.” “I love it when my suicidal thoughts come with a side of fries,” one person mocked the campaign while another wrote “I was gonna kill myself but then i saw that I could get a burger king meal with a sad face on it.”

Ya know I was in a pretty dark place mentally but then Burger King told me they understand that not everybody has a great day. And well… I think the results speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/ZhxxRuWitK — Andrew Miller (@adavidmiller3) May 2, 2019

“Nice! Now when I see the Burger King logo I’ll think of greasy food and depression. Good job,” another Twitter user critical of the campaign wrote. But not everyone was hating on it. “This isn’t a ‘depression meal.’ I appreciate them trying to spread awareness of the simple fact that it’s okay to feel other things than just happy all the time. We’re all human after all,” one man commented.