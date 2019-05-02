‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Tamar’s Family Is Shocked To Learn She’s Going On ‘Big Brother’

Tamar Braxton’s got some major news for her family in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 2 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values.’ She sits down her mom and sisters to reveal she’s going on ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’

Tamar Braxton is so excited to be a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, but she’s got to tell her family about it first since she’s going to have to be MIA for a couple of weeks while filming the show. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Tamar has lunch with mom Evelyn and sisters Toni and Towanda. She reveals that she’s about to go on her “favorite reality show,” the one and only Celebrity Big Brother. She is beyond psyched to join the show. From their reactions, Toni and Towanda definitely didn’t expect this from Tamar.

Toni has some major reservations about the whole Celebrity Big Brother experience. “You’re stuck in the house. You don’t get to go nowhere. It’s like being in jail,” she says to Tamar. Towanda understands what this means to Tamar. They’ve watched Big Brother together since the beginning! They know exactly how the show works.

“We’ve been fanatics since season 1. Tamar is going to be in the final 3,” Towanda predicts. She’s spot-on about that. Tamar actually won Celebrity Big Brother season 2 and took home the $250,000 cash prize. She beat out former NFL star Ricky Williams, RHOA star Kandi Burruss, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, and more to become the winner.

The synopsis for the May 2 episode reads: “Tamar reveals big news. Toni makes headlines with shocking Birdman breakup rumors. Tamar & Traci meet face-to-face the first time since their tour drama. A devastating tragedy strikes the sisterhood.” Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.