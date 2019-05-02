Blake Lively Pregnant With 3rd Child: Flaunts Huge Baby Bump On ‘Detective Pikachu’ Red Carpet

Blake Lively is expecting and in a big way! She debuted a massive baby bump at the premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds’ new flick ‘Detective Pikachu’ after keeping her latest pregnancy a secret.

Blake Lively has always been really private about her family life. But she’s taken things to a whole new level by hiding her third pregnancy…until now. The 31-year-old showed up at the premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds‘ new animated film Detective Pikachu rocking a massive baby bump. It was accentuated by her skin-tight canary yellow gown and when she turned to the side she appeared to be well into her second trimester. The couple already has two daughters, 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez.

Story developing….