Amber Heard Stuns In Sequined Black Outfit As She Smiles Amidst Johnny Depp Drama

Amber Heard wore another gorgeous black outfit in New York City this week. The actress wowed in all black with pops of red.

Amber Heard, 33, stuns yet again in a black, layered ensemble! The Aquaman actress attended the Planned Parenthood New York Spring Gala on May 1 with her best foot forward, looking as beautiful as ever in a sequin black dress. Amber’s outfit appeared to be layered with biker shorts underneath a lace, see-through slip, with a bodysuit turtleneck on top. The dress cinched at her waist with a black belt, too.

Amber kept up the theme of transparency with her shoes, which were also sheer. The blonde star rocked red nail polish on her fingers, and red lipstick on her lips to add some bold hues to the look. She also added gold bangles to her wrist, which seem to be a trend for her, since she accessorized in the same manner at her TriBeCa Film Festival premiere for Gully on April 27.

The actress wore light washes of pink on her eyelids for added color, and had her blond hair slicked back and down. Her whole outfit was reminiscent of her ensemble at the Gully premiere, but with subtle changes. Amber knows what styles work for her and she goes with it – there’s nothing wrong with that!

Amber’s New York City week filled with professional obligations and work events came amid her legal drama with ex-husband Johnny Depp, 55. While Amber is battling a $50 million lawsuit from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, she didn’t look stressed at all during her events this week. We love all of her fashion wins lately, and can’t wait to see more!