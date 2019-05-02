See Pics
Amber Heard Stuns In Sequined Black Outfit As She Smiles Amidst Johnny Depp Drama

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Heard goes to a business meeting in Downtown LA, and then has lunch afterwards with mystery man. The 'Aquaman' actress went makeup-free and showed some cleavage in a low-cut bohemian dress. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amber Heard Planned Parenthood Spring Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 May 2019
Amber Heard attends the screening for "Gully" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre, in New York2019 Tribeca Film Festival - "Gully" Screening, New York, USA - 27 Apr 2019
Amber Heard 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 Wearing Monique Lhuillier View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Amber Heard wore another gorgeous black outfit in New York City this week. The actress wowed in all black with pops of red.

Amber Heard, 33, stuns yet again in a black, layered ensemble! The Aquaman actress attended the Planned Parenthood New York Spring Gala on May 1 with her best foot forward, looking as beautiful as ever in a sequin black dress. Amber’s outfit appeared to be layered with biker shorts underneath a lace, see-through slip, with a bodysuit turtleneck on top. The dress cinched at her waist with a black belt, too.

Amber kept up the theme of transparency with her shoes, which were also sheer. The blonde star rocked red nail polish on her fingers, and red lipstick on her lips to add some bold hues to the look. She also added gold bangles to her wrist, which seem to be a trend for her, since she accessorized in the same manner at her TriBeCa Film Festival premiere for Gully on April 27.

The actress wore light washes of pink on her eyelids for added color, and had her blond hair slicked back and down. Her whole outfit was reminiscent of her ensemble at the Gully premiere, but with subtle changes. Amber knows what styles work for her and she goes with it – there’s nothing wrong with that!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Amber’s New York City week filled with professional obligations and work events came amid her legal drama with ex-husband Johnny Depp, 55. While Amber is battling a $50 million lawsuit from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, she didn’t look stressed at all during her events this week. We love all of her fashion wins lately, and can’t wait to see more!