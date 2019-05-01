Khloe Kardashian Defends Staying With Tristan After He Cheated The 1st Time: I Tried To ‘Understand’

Khloe Kardashian was willing to give Tristan Thompson a second chance after his first cheating scandal. But twice? He was out of there.

To all those left wondering why Khloe Kardashian stayed with Tristan Thompson after he got caught cheating the first time, she has an answer. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted another one of her patented cryptic quotes on her Instagram story on May 1, that read, “I loved you so much that even when you hurt me, I tried to understand you…” As in, she just wanted to give her boyfriend a second chance and the opportunity to explain himself before ending their relationship for good. As we all know, that didn’t end up working. Tristan cheated on Khloe again, nearly a year later — and allegedly with her friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe’s go-to move, rather than bashing Tristan on social media, is to post quotes that are obviously about him. She’s said in the past that she doesn’t want to call out the father of her daughter, True Thompson, online, but she never said anything about hitting him with some knowledge! Earlier this month, she posted, “Imagine your daughter dating someone like you.” Ouch! As a friend of the Cleveland Cavaliers star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Tristan really doesn’t appreciate these not-so subtle disses. “Tristan is really upset with Khloe right now. He’s taking a lot of her messages on Instagram personally and his feelings are getting hurt,” they said.

While Khloe is putting on a brave face, she’s truly devastated that Tristan isn’t trying to win her back, a source close to the Good American told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe is not only heartbroken, but she is also disappointed and sometimes even gets angry when she thinks about how things ended between her and Tristan,” they said. “Khloe wishes he had fought harder for her love and for their relationship. Khloe was willing to forgive him for his mistakes, she desperately wanted to keep her young family together.”

It sounds like Khloe really wants nothing to do with Tristan anymore, but her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, isn’t so sure. She told Ellen DeGeneres that she didn’t know if they would get back together one day — just that Khloe is “strong” and in a “good place” right now. We’ll just have to see, won’t we?