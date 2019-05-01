Caroline Bittencourt: 5 Things To Know About Brazilian Model, 37, Who Drowned Trying To Save Her Dogs

Caroline Bittencourt tragically died in a boating accident on April 28. Here’s 5 things to know about the model who bravely dove into the ocean in an attempt to save her dogs.

Brazilian model Caroline Bittencourt, 37, sadly died in São Paulo on April 28, after she reportedly drowned trying to save her dogs, who had fallen out of her sailboat. The model was with her husband that day, who jumped in and tried to save her, but was unable to do so. Caroline was found deceased near Cigarras Beach in São Paulo. Here’s five things to know about the model who tragically died saving her pups.

1. She was married. Caroline’s husband, Jorge Sestini, was in the sailboat with her the day that she dove into the ocean to try to save her dogs. He dove in to try to save his wife, and was later found alive and brought to safety.

2. The couple shared a 17-year-old daughter. Isabelle Bittencourt, took to Instagram to confirm her mother’s death, while thanking those who have given their support. “We are grateful for the support and affectionate messages we have received from Carol’s friends and fans. This energy drive fills our hearts with so much love,” she wrote.

3. She was signed to OXYgen Models, “one of London’s leading boutique modelling agencies,” according to their site.

4. She’s a familiar face in Brazil, where she’s made appearances on the Brazilian television networks RedeTV! and RecordTV, according to People. The model has worked for high-fashion designers such as Valentino Garavani and Roberto Cavalli.

5. Her cause of death is still in question. While initial reports claimed she died trying to save her puppies, her father said differently. “It was nothing more than an accident caused by the storm,” Caroline’s father Orley Bitterncourt reportedly told TV Band News. “Jorge told me a wave hit the side of the boat and the strength of that and strong winds unbalanced Carol and she fell into the water.” Our thoughts go out to Caroline’s entire family through this hard time.