‘Veronica Mars’ is making one heck of a comeback. The first teaser was revealed on May 1 and Veronica’s got her hands full with a dangerous case. Plus, Veronica and Logan are still together and turning up the heat!

Hulu unveiled the first look of its Veronica Mars revival, a.k.a. the season 4 we’ve been waiting for, on May 1, making this the best day in recent memory. All 8 episodes will premiere July 26 on Hulu. In the opening moments of the teaser, someone tries to rob Veronica (Kristen Bell). That guy makes the biggest mistake of his life. Veronica takes him down easily, taser in hand. When he’s down on the ground, she snaps a photo of him “for the ‘gram.”

Veronica and her father, Keith (Enrico Colantoni), are currently investigating a series of bombings during spring break in Neptune. The person behind the bombings wants to obliterate Nepture as a spring break destination. Veronica walks right into the danger because she’s a boss like that. Veronica’s not going to stop until she takes down who is responsible.

Veronica and Logan (Logan Echolls) are still going strong. There’s a quick glimpse of a steamy scene between the two characters, who were finally reunited in the 2014 Veronica Mars movie. The slo-mo scene of Logan coming out of the water after surfing should win an Emmy. His abs? Holy cow.

Other familiar faces include Sheriff’s Deputy Leo D’Amato (Max Greenfield), Dick Casablancas (Ryan Hansen), Wallace Fennel (Percy Daggs III), Richard Casablancas (David Starzyk), and Weevil (Francis Capra). J.K. Simmons and Patton Oswalt have joined in new roles. Veronica Mars originally aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2007. After the show’s cancellation, creator Rob Thomas wrote a Veronica Mars movie. Kristen and Rob teamed up to produce the film and got the movie made after a successful Kickstarter campaign.