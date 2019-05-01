Toni Braxton Breaks Silence On 24-Year-Old Niece, Lauren’s Death: ‘Heartbroken’ & ‘In Disbelief’

Toni Braxton opened up about her niece Lauren’s shocking death in a heartbreaking message on Instagram. She chose to share a happy memory between her and Lauren to reflect on the sudden passing.

Toni Braxton, 51, spoke out about the devastating death of her 24-year-old niece Lauren Braxton, who was the daughter of her older brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., and it was truly heartbreaking. “R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren “Lo Lo” Braxton…I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken 😥💔 Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te,'” the singer captioned a photo of her and her deceased niece, which she posted on May 1, a day after Lauren passed away. For the tribute pictured here, Toni chose a sweet photo of her and Lauren with their arms wrapped around one another at an event, where both ladies stunned in glamorous outfits.

Toni’s reaction to the shocking death comes after her younger sisters, Trina Braxton, 44, and Traci Braxton, 48, both spoke out about Lauren, whose nickname was LoLo, and the tragic circumstances. “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren “LoLo” Braxton,” Trina’s message for her niece read. “LoLo was more than my niece, she was my daughter; and I, my son and husband are truly heartbroken over her passing,” Traci told TMZ a few hours after the news about Lauren was released.

News of Lauren’s untimely passing made headlines on Tuesday morning, April 30. The young woman was known to have a heart condition and according to a police report obtained by TMZ, Lauren collapsed and was unresponsive in a kitchen in Maryland after talking to a friend for 10 minutes. She was pronounced dead by paramedics after they arrived at the scene. Although there’s been no official cause of death released, according to her father, her death was related to her heart condition.

Lauren’s family continues to grieve after sharing tributes on social media, and our thoughts are with Lauren’s relatives. “At this time, the family is requesting their privacy,” Shante Traynham, who is the manager for Evelyn Braxton and publicist to Towanda Braxton, told HollywoodLife.