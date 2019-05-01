Taylor Swift Slays In Purple, Ruffled Dress Before Opening The Billboard Music Awards 2019

In an outfit that just screams ‘Me!’, Taylor Swift arrived at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, looking thrilled to be back to the show and ready to officially kick of the TS7 era.

There’s a lot of cool chicks out there, but none of them know how to make an entrance quite like Taylor Swift. She arrived to the BBMAs wearing a ruffled, purple dress that just screams, “all eyes on me, in the center of the ring, just like a circus”. And yes, that is a compliment! Taylor glitz and glammed down the red carpet looking lovely in the lavender, tiered Raisa & Vanessa dress, with a gorgeous high-neck collar and intricate lace overlay. With such a statement outfit, kept her hair simply pulled back in a low ponytail, which also allowed everyone to see the wild, starry earrings covering her entire ears. Is that another Easter eggs there, Taylor?!

Taylor is opening the award show tonight with her new single, “Me!”, featuring Panic at the Disco’s frontman Brendon Urie. The song and corresponding video is the kick-off single to Taylor’s next album, which Swifties are hoping will drop any day now. In the meantime, fans are enjoying the start of a new, fresh era of Taylor music, one that seems to be putting behind the snake themes of reputation, in favor of pastel colors, a new cat, and embracing individuality.

As with every new era, there are Easter eggs all along the way that hint at what is to come with Taylor’s new album. Case in point: fans dived deeply into Instagram archives to unearth a message bestie Selena Gomez posted about Taylor in 2017, that seems to hint this song was written some time ago. “I’m glad you were born,” Selena wrote on a Dec. 13, 2017, Instagram post. “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you [Taylor].”

Considering the bright, colorful world Taylor has started to create with “Me!”, maybe were in for a ton more Instagram inspired songs and looks. She certainly pulled one off for the Billboards!