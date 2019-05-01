Taylor Swift Kicks Off The Billboard Music Awards With 1st Live Performance Of ‘ME!’

Pastels, relentless energy, and fun dance moves were all present during Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s performance of ‘ME!’ at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

Sure, it was great seeing Taylor Swift, 29, usher in a new era on YouTube with the release of “ME!” on April 26, but we saw Taylor in a whole new light at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, when she delivered her first live performance of the song. And it was incredible. The pop star opened the awards show in a pastel sequined mini with teal boots, befitting her new aesthetic, and Taylor set the bar impossibly high before the first televised award was even handed out.

Brendon Urie, 32, also shared the stage with Taylor. The Panic! at the Disco lead vocalist and guitarist, who’s the featured artist on Taylor’s new track, coordinated with his music partner in a colorful suit. Together, they danced around on stage and flew above the audience on a giant umbrella. Brendon and Taylor played on-screen love interests in the music video for “ME!” that dropped on April 26, and it was Brendon who technically revealed the video’s big “secret” — he “surprised” Taylor with an adorable new cat.

Taylor couldn’t have chosen a better place to debut her new song for television. If there was an Iron Throne for the Billboard Music Awards, Tay would be sitting in it — she has the most BBMA wins of any artist (23 total). And she’s up for two more nominations at the 2019 show for “Top Female Artist” and “Top Touring Artist.” Taylor’s Reputation Stadium Tour, which ran from May to Nov. 2018, became the United States’ highest-grossing tour ever, according to a Billboard press release.

Following Taylor and Brendon’s act will be an impressive line-up of performers who include BTS featuring Halsey, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Jonas Brothers, Dan + Shay and so many more. Stay tuned for HollywoodLife’s recaps!