Sophie Turner Rocks Daring Floral Print Jumpsuit On The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Sansa Stark has arrived! ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner turned heads at the BBMAs when she arrived in a bold, printed jumpsuit.

It’s official: Sophie Turner, 23, can do no wrong on the red carpet. The Game of Thrones star absolutely STUNNED when she hit the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and this look was definitely one for the books. The star opted for a metallic jumpsuit which featured a striking floral print. With a sleek black belt and shoes to match, Sophie looked fierce as ever in her power suit!

Sophie is on a high-fashion roll, because when she arrived to the Game of Thrones New York City premiere on April 3, she looked equally as stunning. Her black Louis Vuitton embellished dress featured a deep sweetheart neckline and delicate shoulder straps. A silver zipper up the front gave the frock a bit of an edge as the bodice featured intricate beading while the skirt had black circular sequins. With heavy black eyeliner, Sophie was looking every bit the part of a glam rock princess.

Sophie isn’t in attendance at the annual awards show just for fun, she’s putting in work! The actress is presenting an award with her Dark Phoenix co-star Tye Sheridan. Other notable presenters from the night include Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Metz, Julia Michaels, and Terry Crews.

We are loving this look from Sophie! The Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from Las Vegas and for the second year in a row, are being hosted by Kelly Clarkson.