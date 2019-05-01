Remy Ma Arrested For Assaulting ‘LHH’ Star Brittney Taylor At Concert

Remy Ma was taken into police custody on Apr. 30 after ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Brittney Taylor accused her of punching her at a concert last month.

Remy Ma, 38, surrendered to cops on Apr. 30 and has been booked for misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching Love & Hip Hop: New York star Brittney Taylor, 24, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Brittney accused the rapper of punching her in the right eye while backstage at a Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza in New York on Apr. 16 and was getting ready to file a civil lawsuit against her during the police’s investigation into the situation. Brittney requested the cops try and get evidence of the alleged assault, including surveillance footage from the location of the alleged incident, but it has yet to be confirmed if they found anything.

Taylor’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein told TMZ that Brittney was indeed a victim in the dramatic situation and insisted it was real and not made up for reality television. He said Brittney is taking action because she “has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities.” It was reported by the outlet that in the days after the alleged assault, Brittney went to the hospital for treatment and filed the police report shortly after.

On Apr. 19, HollywoodLife reached out to the NYPDI for a statement on the situation between Remy and Brittney and they provided us with the following statement: “There is a complaint report on file for Assault which occurred on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2130hrs inside of 17 Irving Plaza within the confines of the 13th Precinct. A 29-year-old female victim reported to police that she was punched in the face by a 38-year-old female sustaining bruising to her right eye. The victim was treated at Mt. Sinai Hospital for her injuries. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”

Remy has yet to release a statement about the arrest.