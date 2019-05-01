Priyanka Chopra Looks Like A Goddess In Plunging White Gown At The 2019 Billboard Awards

Priyanka Chopra looked amazing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! She supported husband Nick Jonas while rocking a white gown.

The Jonas Brothers are performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, so naturally they received some support from their partners on the red carpet! Priyanka Chopra accompanied her husband Nick Jonas to the show at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and looked absolutely stunning as always.

She wore a plunging white gown with a slit up the front of the skirt and paired it with clear heels. She accessorized with three layered diamond necklaces, hoop earrings, a bracelet and an assortment of rings all from Tiffany & Co. The Baywatch star kept her long locks down and swept her hair over her shoulder. Meanwhile, Nick looked dapper in a plaid Missoni suit.

Priyanka has a fun night ahead of her! Since she doesn’t have to present – and won’t be singing, of course – she can just sit back and enjoy the show as her man takes the stage with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. The recently reunited JoBros will perform their track “Sucker” which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it debuted earlier this year.

Shortly after the song dropped in March, the brothers released the accompanying music video which starred the “J Sisters” aka Priyanka, Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, and Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner. We’re so happy to see these ladies all back together again! Hopefully we’ll get some fun shots of Sophie, Danielle and Priyanka dancing together while their dudes rock it out onstage.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards broadcast live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.