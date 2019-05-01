Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Unfollowed William, Kate & Royal Family On Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram follow list just got a little more exclusive, and guess who didn’t make the cut? Yep, Prince William and Kate Middleton!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s following list on Instagram suddenly shrank from an exclusive 23 accounts to a mere 16. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer following anyone from the royal family, and that includes even Queen Elizabeth herself! That’s right; no longer are Harry and Meghan checking in on the accounts of Clarence House (Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall), Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, The Royal Family (the queen, and other family members)… and Kensington Palace, the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Despite rumors that Harry and William are feuding, as are Meghan and Kate, allegedly, @sussexroyal dropping their follower count isn’t anything personal. Harry and Meghan explained in a post that they’re using their account for professional purposes. The Sussexes wrote that they will only be following organizations that “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection” for the month; May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States (and Meghan is American). May 13 to 19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK.

Next month, so it seems, and every month going forward, they’ll change who they follow to reflect different causes. They’re taking this plan very seriously. Not only did they unfollow Harry’s family members, but the accounts of other causes that aren’t mental health-related, including that of the Invictus Games, the sporting event Harry started for wounded veterans.

So, no, this isn’t another sign that the families are feuding. In fact, as a source close to the palace told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, everyone is getting along just fine! “They have had disagreements on small things, like any close brothers do, but Meghan’s pregnancy, along with Harry and Meghan’s move to a new home [Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage], have given them healthier space, bringing the brothers closer together. They have a strong, special bond, as do their wives, and everything is awesome in the family,” the source said.