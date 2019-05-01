Sofia Carson & More ‘The Perfectionists’ Stars Reveal Who Is Best At Keeping All The Secrets

‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ is all about secrets, but which cast members are the best at keeping secrets in real life? The cast reveals all in our EXCLUSIVE video.

PLL: The Perfectionists revolves around so many secrets, and you’re either great keeping secrets or terrible at it. So, what about the cast? Where do they fall on those sides of secret-keeping? Even though Mona is the queen of secret-keeping in the PLL universe, Janel Parrish says that she’s “only good at keeping secrets professionally as an actress. In real life, I’m not so great with the secrets.” However, co-star Hayley Erin thinks otherwise. “I would tell Janel my secrets. She seems really really trustworthy,” the actress reveals.

For Sydney Park, Sofia Carson is “definitely the one to keep a secret.” But like Janel, Sofia doesn’t think she’s so good at secret-keeping in real life. “I could never keep a secret. My mom always knew I was lying. Like, I could never get away with it,” Sofia admits.

Janel and Sasha Pieterse have learned the art of keeping secrets since they’ve played Alison and Mona for so long on both Pretty Little Liars and The Perfectionists. Janel says that Sasha’s always got her back if she needs to talk about something that she doesn’t want getting out: “I feel like if there’s ever anything that I’m like, ‘I have to tell you something and like I need you to know. I need to tell you something and it needs to be a secret.’ I could always trust her. She’s got my back. She is a very good secret keeper.”

Sofia adds, “Sasha and Janel are just pros because they’re like veteran PLL. They just know how to do it at this point.” Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.