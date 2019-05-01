Paula Abdul Closes Out Billboard Music Awards With Showstopping, Medley Performance

Last but certainly not least — Paula Abdul brought the 2019 Billboard Awards to a close with a 6-minute medley of her greatest hits, including Straight Up, Cold Hearted and Opposites Attract.

No, you’re not lost in a dream — Paula Abdul is back and, dare we say, she’s looking better than ever! The former American Idol judge and pop music icon took to the stage for the Billboard Music Awards to perform her greatest hits as only she can. As this would be her first award show performance since the 1990 American Music Awards, Paula pulled out all the stops for this dance-heavy journey through her career.

Paula, 56, straight up kicked off the incredible performance with, what else, her smash hit ‘Straight Up’ which launched her to superstardom in 1989, when the song shot to the top spot on the Billboard charts and stayed there for 3 weeks straight! From there, Paula performed every major hit from her catalogue… after narrowly decapitating Julianne Hough (see below). She brought the house down with an on-stage recreation of ‘Cold Hearted’ after resurrecting the infamous Scat Cat for the duet ‘Opposites Attract.’ She was flipped, twisted, and thrown about by her backup dancers, even jumping off a very high platform in a trust fall that left everyone gasping. But it was the close out moment of ‘Forever Your Girl’ that got people on their feet dancing along with the icon.

Before Paula kicked it up on stage, she announced earlier in the day that she would be headlining her a new Las Vegas residency called “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” at the Flamingo Las Vegas. What will undoubtedly be a spectacular show, Paula will sing and dance her way through her three-decade career, all the while sharing stories from her time on tour and on American Idol. “It’s a real thrill to have the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas welcome me to their stage,” said Paula in the press release on May 1. “After 30 years as an entertainer, I can’t think of any better place to showcase my love for performing than Las Vegas.”

Paula Abdul literally just hit Julianne Hough during her performance 😂😂#BBMAs #PaulaAbdul pic.twitter.com/32uf0Voiab — Siobhain (@summer0001) May 2, 2019

Tickets go on sale for her Vegas show to the public on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. if this performance wasn’t enough for you, with the first show kicking off on Aug. 13, 2019.