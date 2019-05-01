NSYNC ‘Seriously’ Thinking About A Real Reunion ‘Thanks To’ Ariana Grande’s Coachella Performance

NSYNC fans have been pleading for a reunion from the band & after they rocked the stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella, they might finally be considering it.

After their show-stopping Coachella performance with Ariana Grande, 25, NSYNC just may be considering a full blown reunion. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why the performance inspired them to consider the option, even if it means doing it without Justin Timberlake. “Ariana was really influential in getting the guys’ wheels turning hard about if they can do a reunion of some sort without Justin. It’s being talked about now more seriously than ever before, all in thanks to her,” the source tells us. HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for the band members for comment.

If you’re still reeling from Ariana Grande’s Coachella set with the band, well, you’re not the only one. “Ariana is still fangirling out over her NSYNC and Coachella performance,” the source says. “She is loving how much attention it got. It was completely her idea and she still can’t believe she was able to pull it off. She’s wanted to do it for awhile and she knew Justin wouldn’t want to do it, but that really didn’t bother her. Many people close to the guys didn’t even know — It was that top secret. She’d love to do it again at some point, too, but she really wanted to show the guys that they don’t need Justin to get back together.”

It was on April 14 that Ari enlisted the NSYNC guys, including Joey, Lance, JC, and Chris for a flawless performance of “It Makes Me Ill,” as well as their fan favorite track, “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” The appearance from the boy band at her Coachella set was a total surprise, and although Justin didn’t join them, they completely nailed it!

Considering that Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, and Boys 2 Men have made successful comebacks recently, it just might be time for NSYNC to do the same. And who knows, maybe that long-awaited joint tour with the Backstreet Boys is a possibility after all!