Mariah Carey Performs A Medley Of Her Best Hits At The BBMAs: ‘Hero’, ‘Emotions’ & More

Mariah Carey’s Icon Award performance at the BBMAs took viewers back to the 90s’ and the 2000s! The music legend’s twins sang along as she performed a medley of her hits — “Hero” and more!

Mariah Carey, 49, is Kelly Clarkson‘s “hero” and she’s ours too! The music legend received the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. — And, before Jennifer Hudson even presented her with the award, Mariah performed a medley of her best Billboard chart-topping hits. She started with her latest song, “A No No” (2019), followed by “Always Be My Baby” (1996), “Emotions” (1991), “We Belong Together” (2005), and “Hero” (1993). After being honored with the award, Mariah now joins fellow Icon Award recipients Janet Jackson, Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher and more.

As Mariah took fans back to the 90s’ and 2000s’ with her record-breaking songs — all of which she wrote herself — the camera panned to the celebrities in the crowd. From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Hudson and more, there wasn’t one star who wasn’t singing every word. At one point, the camera caught Taylor with her arms wide open, screaming, “I love you!”

After Mariah’s memorable performance, J. Hud presented her with the Billboard Icon Award, which celebrates a unique artist whose topped the Billboard charts for decades — or in Mariah’s case, topped the Billboard charts in multiple genres for over 70 weeks at a time. “Thank you Billboard for letting me grow up on your charts… I started making music to survive and express myself,” Mariah said in part during her hilarious, yet emotional speech.

