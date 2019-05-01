Mariah Carey Reunites With Nick Cannon To Celebrate Twins’ 8th Birthday — See Sweet Family Pic

Moroccan and Monroe rang in their eighth birthday with a party full of trampolines, DJ’ing and laser tag. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were there to celebrate right alongside them and snap memories.

Mariah Carey, 49, and Nick Cannon, 38, were a co-parenting dream team at the eighth birthday party of their twins Moroccan and Monroe (Roc and Roe for short) on April 30. The family reunited on the red carpet at the bash, standing against a wallpaper with Roc and Roe’s names splashed across in colorful, bubbly letters, and Mariah shared the resulting photo to her Instagram after the celebration wrapped. “Happy birthday Roc and Roe!!! You are my everything 💕💕💕 and even though you’re turning 8 today (how did that happen???) You’ll always be #dembabies 😍 thank you for showing me the true meaning of love ❤,” the mother of two sweetly captioned this post, which included more party photos.

This birthday party could’ve gone head-to-head against the Kardashian Christmas Eve party. Seriously, this bash had everything — a “laser tag extravaganza,” indoor trampolines, bright blue and pink cakes decked out with Legos and fairies, and of course, a surplus of presents. Roe was on hand for entertainment, as Mariah also shared a photo of her son and his sister standing behind an impressive DJ setup. “Roc just DJ’d his own birthday party!! Producing music and djing at 8! The kids got it!” Nick proudly captioned another picture of him and Roe, as you can see below.

Mariah even got “payback time” by silly stringing her twins, after they covered their mom in the same mess for her 49th birthday on March 27. But the “We Belong Together” singer got more sentimental for her first birthday tribute to the twins on Instagram, in which she shared throwback photos of them as newborns in the hospital and various memories through the years. She labeled the slideshow “8 years of bliss” — our hearts!

Nick and Mariah still spend family time together after separating in 2014 and finalizing their divorce in 2016, following an eight-year marriage. As you can see in these happy party pictures, the divorce hasn’t gotten in the way of their successful co-parenting!