See Pic
comment 1 Comment
Hollywood Life

Mariah Carey Reunites With Nick Cannon To Celebrate Twins’ 8th Birthday — See Sweet Family Pic

Mariah Carey Nick Cannon Reunite
Shutterstock
Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon, Moroccan Cannon and Nick Cannon Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2017 Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards
Mariah Carey reunites with Ex Husband Nick Cannon and their twin children for dinner at Mr. Chow Restaurant followed by frozen Yogurt at 'Pinkberry' in Beverly Hills, CA. Mariah had a slight wardrobe malfunction as her dress she was wearing went completely see-thru. Nick was looking dapper in a Moron colored suit and a hat. Pictured: Mariah Carey,Nick Cannon,Mariah Carey Nick Cannon Ref: SPL1482497 200417 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening Writer

Moroccan and Monroe rang in their eighth birthday with a party full of trampolines, DJ’ing and laser tag. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were there to celebrate right alongside them and snap memories.

Mariah Carey, 49, and Nick Cannon, 38, were a co-parenting dream team at the eighth birthday party of their twins Moroccan and Monroe (Roc and Roe for short) on April 30. The family reunited on the red carpet at the bash, standing against a wallpaper with Roc and Roe’s names splashed across in colorful, bubbly letters, and Mariah shared the resulting photo to her Instagram after the celebration wrapped. “Happy birthday Roc and Roe!!! You are my everything 💕💕💕 and even though you’re turning 8 today (how did that happen???) You’ll always be #dembabies 😍 thank you for showing me the true meaning of love ❤,” the mother of two sweetly captioned this post, which included more party photos.

This birthday party could’ve gone head-to-head against the Kardashian Christmas Eve party. Seriously, this bash had everything — a “laser tag extravaganza,” indoor trampolines, bright blue and pink cakes decked out with Legos and fairies, and of course, a surplus of presents. Roe was on hand for entertainment, as Mariah also shared a photo of her son and his sister standing behind an impressive DJ setup. “Roc just DJ’d his own birthday party!! Producing music and djing at 8! The kids got it!” Nick proudly captioned another picture of him and Roe, as you can see below.

Mariah even got “payback time” by silly stringing her twins, after they covered their mom in the same mess for her 49th birthday on March 27. But the “We Belong Together” singer got more sentimental for her first birthday tribute to the twins on Instagram, in which she shared throwback photos of them as newborns in the hospital and various memories through the years. She labeled the slideshow “8 years of bliss” — our hearts!

Nick and Mariah still spend family time together after separating in 2014 and finalizing their divorce in 2016, following an eight-year marriage. As you can see in these happy party pictures, the divorce hasn’t gotten in the way of their successful co-parenting!