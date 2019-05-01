Mariah Carey Thanks Fans For ‘The Memes’ As Her Kids & Taylor Swift Cheer On Her Icon Win At BBMAs

Mariah Carey was honored with the prestigious Billboard Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and her incredible acceptance speech reminded us why she’s a music legend.

Mariah Carey, 49, is one amazing icon, which is exactly why she was honored with the 2019 Billboard Icon Award on May 1, and her words about the amazing recognition were something to remember! The songstress, who broke through in the music industry in 1990, happily accepted her award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, and when she was up on stage, as always, she had the lasting attention of the crowd.

Mariah confidently strutted to the stage after being presented with her award by Jennifer Hudson and the first thing she did was give a sweet shout-out to her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, for their 8th birthday, which they celebrated on Apr. 30. The adorable curly-haired tots excitingly waved to her from the audience before she went on to thank Billboard and explained that she never saw herself as an icon and started music as a way to survive. She hilariously thanked the audience for “the memes” as Taylor Swift appeared to scream, “We love you!” from her seat.

Mariah also said she believes “anything is possible with God” and talked about the difficulty of growing up as “an interracial child” and how her fans were unlike any other entity that she’s ever known because they’ve given her so much love and support over the years. The artist went on to end her touching speech by encouraging all those out there who are struggling and was met with a plethora of cheers.

The selection of Mariah for this year’s Billboard Icon Award is truly something special considering the kind of artist it takes to receive such an honor. The award was created in 2011 and is meant to recognize artists who not only have an insurmountable amount of talent, but ones who contribute to the music industry in a big way. Mariah’s longstanding domination in the industry is reflected with her many international hit songs, including “Vision of Love”, “Emotions”, “Hero”, “Fantasy”, “We Belong Together” and more. The hitmaker is only the eighth artist to receive the award. Past recipients include Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Celine Dion (2016), Cher (2017), and Janet Jackson (2018).