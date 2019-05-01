Mariah Carey Flaunts 50-Lb. Weight Loss In Black Sequined Gown At 2019 BBMAs

Mariah Carey wore an outfit fitting for the honoree of the Billboard Music Awards’ ‘Icon Award,’ and the stunning details of her designer gown stood out amid all the glitz at the show!

Mariah Carey, 49, who recently lost 50 pounds, was a VIP at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, seeing that she took the stage to claim the coveted “Icon Award” and perform on May 1. A regal fit was a must, and Songbird answered that call in a gorgeous black sequined gown with a plunging neckline. The sparkle, the high-slit — Mariah did justice to that dress, or rather, the dress did justice to Mariah. She was truly a sight to see, and we were ecstatic to see her at the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Only the best of the best have “Billboard Icon Award” trophies sitting at home, who include Stevie Wonder, Prince, Janet Jackson, Celine Dion and Cher. It was Mariah’s turn to be honored now, nearly 29 years after her debut studio album landed in 1990. Mimi can proudly call herself the only artist who has claimed a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart in every year throughout the ’90s — a feat no other singer has yet to accomplish in any decade. She boasts 18 chart-toppers overall, a record-breaking number for a solo artist. But Madonna is no stranger to winning at Billboard magazine’s award show, which has given her a total of 15 awards beginning in 1991.

We got to relive those No. 1 hits on the Billboard Music Awards stage, when Mariah performed a medley. She joined an exciting lineup of performers, too: Ciara, BTS featuring Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Tori Kelley, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Maluma, Dan + Shay and Panic! At The Disco. A fellow music queen, who’s none other than Madonna, also blessed viewers with live music. Two legends in one night!