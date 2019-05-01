Lala Kent Confirms She’s Still In Love & Engaged To Randall Emmett With PDA Instagrams

Lala Kent may still be beefing with 50 Cent, but she’s definitely not with her fiancé. The Bravolebrity took to IG Stories to prove she & Randall Emmett are just fine!

After speculation that Lala Kent, 29, and her fiancé Randall Emmett had possibly broken up following their feud with 50 Cent, they have returned to Instagram to prove their devotion to each other. In Randall’s Instagram Story, he showed himself and the Vanderpump Rules star cuddling in bed, with only the covers on. In the vid, he tells LaLa he loves her as she prepares to head off the Paris on a girls’ trip this week. Another adorable post in his stories also shows the pair hugging, with the words ‘My Baby.’

This comes after Lala wiped her social media clean of any sign of her 48-year-old fiancé, except one pic from their engagement party in December, which of course started rumors that the two called off their engagement. Lala also put those rumors to rest on her Instagram, with a photo of the two hugging and the caption, ‘My Baby,’ as well. “Lala and Randall have been stressed dealing with everything going on with Fifty Cent, but they’re very much still together,” a source close to LaLa confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Lala truly loves Randall and the happiness he brings her… They get each other which is why their relationship works so well.”

As mentioned hasn’t been easy for the couple the last few weeks, after a very public feud with rapper 50 Cent and the loss of her father, so Lala’s cryptic move had fans believing her relationship didn’t survive the fall out. Instead, it’s clear she and Randall are better than ever, despite the issues surrounding them. “Randall was also really there for LaLa when her father died,” our insider added. “Lalaa was raised a certain way and her father was her rock, and knowing Randall will always be there for her like her dad was to take care of her brings a lot of comfort to her.”

The couple found themselves in the spotlight after 50 revealed Randall, a movie producer, allegedly owed him $1 million after giving him a loan 6 years ago. The rapper then leaked embarrassing text conversations with Randall, bringing more light to the situation and instantly creating a viral meme, in which Randall calls Fifty, ‘FOFTY.’ The “Candy Shop” rapped cashed in on the moment and began to sell shirts with the text message exchange, making $300,000. Eventually, Randall wired Fifty Cent his money in full, but not without being publicly shamed by the rapper in a series of IG posts. However, once he was paid in full, the air was cleared, with Fifty writing to his fans, “I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. positive vibes now guys. LOL.” It looks like it’s all positive for Randall and Lala too, and the reality TV star is embarking on a much-deserved trip!