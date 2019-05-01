Kylie Jenner Reveals Whether She Wants Baby No. 2 to Be A Boy Or Girl After Asking Travis To Get Her Pregnant

On her birthday dedication post to longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner shared whether she wants Stormi to have a sister or a brother in a new comment.

Kylie Jenner, 21, grew up with four sisters, so it makes sense that she wants daughter Stormi, 1, to have one as well! The youngest KarJenner sister revealed in a new Instagram post on April 30 for boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, that she is hopeful that her next child will be a girl, so Stormi can have a sister! Kylie’s friend Heather Sanders commented on the pic, “Perfect lil family now give stormi a brother.” Kylie made sure to set the record straight and responded, “sister!!!!”

Now, to our knowledge, Kylie isn’t yet pregnant with another child, but she has indicated that she definitely wants more children down the line. In her birthday dedication to Travis, she even mentioned how she wants to build their family! “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby [they’re not married] all wrapped into one,” Kylie began her caption.

The reality star continued, “I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday 🎉 🎁 let’s f*** around and have another baby.” The two parents welcomed daughter Stormi into the world on Feb. 1, 2018, after keeping Kylie’s pregnancy hidden from the public for all nine months.

Kylie has seemingly loved every step of motherhood, and we’re totally onboard if she and Travis want to try for baby number two! For now, we hope the parents enjoyed Travis’ birthday celebrations.