Khloe Kardashian’s Big Lips: The Truth On Whether She’s Plumping Them Up With Fillers

Khloe Kardashian was recently seen out and about flaunting lips that looked bigger than normal and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on whether or not she’s been using fillers or if she’s choosing to go the natural route.

Khloe Kardashian‘s lips may be looking irresistibly plump lately but it turns out the 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is not into using lip fillers and doesn’t plan on doing so after her bad experience with face fillers. “She swears she hasn’t done any fillers at all, she says she’s still scared since the last time she did fillers (in her face) she hated them so much,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe has nothing against lip fillers, they just aren’t for her. She tried them in the past and hated them and has always said she won’t go there again.”

Khloe started speculation that she’s been using lip fillers after she was recently seen out and about in Los Angeles with her adorable one-year-old daughter, True, and flaunting a pout that appeared bigger than we’re usually seeing. According to our insider, however, it’s all due to makeup, and although some people might be bothered that followers are saying they did something that they didn’t, Khloe is taking it all in stride and not letting the speculation get to her. Since she’s always in the spotlight, she’s used to hearing all kinds of made up things about her and she’s learned to not let it ruin her day.

“She doesn’t really care that people are guessing she’s had them, it’s not a big deal to her at all,” the insider explained. “In some ways it’s a compliment, like thank you for thinking my lips look big. Khloe has no insecurities about her lips, she feels like she has the sexiest lips in the family and always has. She feels blessed that her lips are full and pouty and with Kylie [Jenner]’s lip kit, they really pop. Guys have always loved kissing her lips, Khloe feels they are one of her best assets, she loves them. She likes using makeup tricks to give them a boost but that’s enough for her.”