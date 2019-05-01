Khalid Delivers Smooth Renditions Of Smash Hits ‘Talk’ & ‘Better’ At The Billboard Music Awards

Khalid brought his signature R&B rhythms to the BBMAs stage & performed his catchy track ‘Talk’ as well as his brand new song, ‘Better.’

Fresh off the release of his second full-length album, Khalid, 21, hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. The singer gifted fans with smooth renditions of his two recent hits, “Talk,” and “Better” at the May 1 awards show, and he nailed it! The singer’s soaring vocals had no trouble flooding the Las Vegas MGM Grand theater and you can watch a clip from his performance for yourself, below!

Khalid joins an epic list of 2019 BBMAs performers including Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie who opened the show. BTS and Halsey also linked up to perform their joint track, “Boy With Luv.” This year’s show also features performances from Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Ciara, Tori Kelly, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! at the Disco and Mariah Carey.

Congratulations are in order for Khalid for a number of reasons. It was announced on April 28 that he’s officially the most streamed artist in the world! The singer currently receives more than 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Casual!

Khalid nailed it with this one. For the second year in a row, Kelly Clarkson is hosting the awards show, broadcasting live from Las Vegas. Stay tuned for even more BBMAs news from HollywoodLife!