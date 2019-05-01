Kelly Clarkson Performs Empowering Anthem ‘Broken & Beautiful’ From ‘Ugly Dolls’ At BBMAs

In the midst of hosting the Billboard Music Awards, Kelly Clarkson also performed! This woman can do it all!

Taking a break from her hosting duties, Kelly Clarkson performed her new song from Ugly Dolls, “Broken & Beautiful” on the BBMAs stage! Rocking a long pink, belted gown with accentuated sleeves, Kelly belted the empowering song to fans singing along. The film releases this Friday and stars Kelly, Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha and Lizzo. They tell the story of the town of Uglyville — a place where “weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye!” Several kids joined Kelly on stage to sing with her and Chrissy Metz wiped away tears watching the whole performance!

In the beginning of the show, the host performed a medley of this year’s hits, and it was just as epic as last year’s! The American Idol alum was approached by Rob Gronkowski dressed in a security outfit, asking her to move from her seat to make room for Florida Georgia Line, poking fun at the fact Kelly was mistaken for a seat filler at the ACMs. To prove her stardom, she burst into song, starting with Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up,” FGL & Bebe Rexha’s “Meant To Be,” “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5, Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss,” Cardi B’s “I Like It,” “Love Lies,” Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” “High Hopes,” “Material Girl” to honor Madonna, and “Touch My Body” to for ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey! Whew it was a whirlwind! Unfortunately, security Gronk didn’t buy it and former Idol judge who literally discovered Kelly didn’t offer any help! LOL!

Last year, The Voice judge opened the show with a medley of the year’s biggest hits like Maren Morris’s “My Church,” Kendrick Lamar‘s “HUMBLE,” “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran and even Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Who knew she could top that?! This year, Taylor Swift opened the show with her newest single “ME!” joined by Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie and her cats!

Before the show, Kelly admitted to E! News that she’s achieving her “childhood dream” by getting “to talk after Mariah Carey was onstage.” The legendary pop diva will be receiving the ICON Award at tonight’s BBMAs, and Kelly revealed that Mariah will be doing a medley of her greatest hits, and she’s “stoked.” When it came to her hosting gig, the mother of four said she’s going with the flow! “I’m not really a planner,” she told the outlet. “I mean I rehearse enough and you do well sometimes and sometimes you don’t. Hoping for the best!”

The singer also teased her major upcoming album, exciting fans when she said, “It is a little more Meaning of Life, like if Breakaway and Stronger had a baby!” Ah! We cannot wait.