Kelly Clarkson Proves She’s Not A Seat Filler By Singing Medley Of The Year’s Biggest Hits At BBMAs

All hail Kelly Clarkson! The BBMAs host rocked the show’s opening with a seriously impressive performance that was also a touch hilarious. One word: amazing.

Can we just give all the awards to Kelly Clarkson already? Kelly, the host of the Billboard Music Awards, brought the house down with her massive opener, including a hilarious monologue, some special guests, and an absolutely flawless performance. The Garden Arena in Las Vegas has never seen a show like this! It’s only been a few minutes, but judging from that opener, we have a feeling that the 2019 Billboard Awards are going to be the best in years.

Kelly started the night on a high note, getting cozy with Terry Crews in the audience. Cue Rob Gronkowski, of all people, posing as security guard to kick her out. Florida Georgia Line has told him that she’s a seat filler! Which, you know, actually happened at the ACMs just a few weeks ago. Seriously; someone didn’t recognize Kelly! To prove her identity, she launched into a medley of the year’s biggest hits, and naturally crushed it. She started with FGL’s “Simple”, and rolled straight into Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up”. From there, she gave a nod to her The Voice co-judge, Adam Levine, by belting “Girls Like You”, and slayed Zedd and Maren Morris‘ “In The Middle”.

She also tackled Panic! At The Disco‘s “High Hopes”, Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson‘s “One Kiss”, Cardi B’s “I Like It”, and even Madonna‘s “Material Girl”. She’s performing tonight with Maluma, after all. Even after all of that, Gronk still wasn’t convinced she was famous and tried to cart her off. It really didn’t help that Paula Abdul, the woman who literally discovered Kelly on American Idol, pretended not to know her. Rough!

Kelly was absolutely stoked about getting the chance to host the Billboard Music Awards again this year. She explained to our sister site, TVLine, how she was planning on topping her 2018 opener, which was also a medley of covers. “The ideas keep changing! Because last year went so well, it’s easy to overthink it. We feel like we should do the same vibe, but a little different. Honestly, I just want to make sure the people I’m covering, whether it’s Cardi B or Post Malone or Lady Gaga, are in the audience. Other than that, I have no pride!” Guess what? She totally topped it!