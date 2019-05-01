She’s the hostess with the mostess! Kelly Clarkson looks gorgeous on the BBMAs red carpet before hosting the show.

Kelly Clarkson is as glam as ever on the Billboard Music Awards’ red carpet before she heads in to host tonight’s big show! The Voice judge was super glam in a turtle neck, long-sleeve gown covered in black sequins. She accessorized with a massive ring and earrings that looped up into her ear. Kelly rocked a bright red lip with her hair pushed back in teased bump with braids on the side. She looked seriously gorgeous and ready to HOST!

Kelly admitted in an interview to ABC Radio that she’s actually feeling nervous that she’s NOT nervous to host! “I’m not really nervous about hosting this year just ’cause it ended up being kinda easy and fairly fu…But I guess I’m a little nervous that I’m not nervous about it! What is wrong with me?” she admitted. However, the “Piece By Piece” singer added that the audience is in for a “stellar” show, and that couldn’t be more true! “I mean, winning awards is awesome but…to get to perform and show off this music you love so much and let people be a part of that with you — it’s just a really cool thing,” she said.

In addition to hosting, the mother of four will also be performing, herself — what an icon! And speaking of icons, Mariah Carey will sing a medley of her biggest hits and receive the ICON award. Taylor Swift, joined by Brendan Urie, plans to open the show with her latest hit ‘ME!’ Kelly said she’s most excited for Shawn Mendes, telling the crowd at the BBMAs press conference that she’s rooting for him tonight. “I feel like Shawn Mendes is pretty underrated,” she said. “He gets nominated a lot but I don’t know if he wins all the time. And he should — he’s a really talented dude!” Tonight, Shawn is not nominated, but instead, Cardi B tops them all with 21 nods.