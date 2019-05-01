JWoww Cuddles Up To New BF Clayton Carpinello In Romantic Date Night Selfie

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her new 24-year-old boyfriend Zack Carpinello keep on sharing their love! Just after going Instagram-official, the couple shared another new pic together on social media.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s new boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, 24. shared a new sweet selfie of the two of them in New Jersey on April 30. The couple cuddled up, with a background of a lit-up tree, in the adorable photo. Jenni, 33, wore glasses and a light brown coat while Zack rocked a maroon button-down. The new couple leaned into each other and appeared so in love, and Zack captioned his post, “The best time, every time.”

Just a few days prior, Zack shared a pic of the two of them posing in front of “Hogwarts” at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. JWoww also shared pics of them from the trip, posing in front of Gringotts bank, a “dinosaur,” and the iconic Universal globe structure outside of the park. Jenni had previously teased that fact that she had a new boyfriend on Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. “Twenty-four is 24,” JWoww mentioned Zack by his age on the podcast. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him 24.”

“Jenni’s been dating him for a few months now,” Jenni’s 43-year-old husband Roger Mathews, who she filed divorce from in Sept. 2018, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her new boyfriend. “It’s one of her good friend’s little brother. He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to be really happy and I’m very happy for them.”

We’re glad that Roger approves of Jenni’s new pro-wrestler boyfriend! Roger and Jenni are the parents of Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. We’re happy for the new couple and can’t wait to see more pics of them together in the future!