Justin Bieber Slams Eminem For Dissing ‘New’ Artists: You Don’t ‘Understand’ Rap Anymore

Fans may remember that Eminem dissed about EVERY rap music newcomer on his last album, & now, Justin Bieber is shading the rapper for his harsh words.

No one was safe from criticism on Eminem’s 2018 album, Kamikaze, but it looks like the 46-year-old rapper is getting a taste of his own medicine. Justin Bieber, 25, took to Instagram on May 1 to share his thoughts on Slim Shady’s vicious words and large collection of diss tracks. “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap he just doesn’t understand it,” Justin wrote in his IG stories.

It was in August of 2018 that Eminem unveiled his 13-track surprise record which was chock full of vicious diss tracks. The rap music legend took shots at just about every newcomer in the game! Em used the record as a platform to throw shade at Lil Yachty, Drake, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tyler The Creator.

Eminem did not hold back on a single one of his scathing tracks, but MGK received the brunt of the shade. He was sure to call the rapper out by name on the song “Not Alike.” “Next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun/And I’m talking to you but you already know who the f*** you are, Kelly/I don’t use sublims and sure as f*** don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie,” he spit on the track. The vicious verse stems from a 2012 tweet MGK shared commenting on how attractive he thought Eminem’s daughter Hailie was. Eventually, MGK hit back with a diss track of his own.

The Instagram post from Justin comes after he took to Instagram stories to reveal that he was bumping Kamikaze on his flight. Specifically, Justin was sure to let fans know that he was listening to “The Ringer.” In addition to Eminem’s album, The Biebs was seen blasting Sean Kingston’s new track, “Peace of Mind.”