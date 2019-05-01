Julianne Hough Stuns In Matching Metallic Bra & Shorts On The Red Carpet At The BBMAs

Julianne Hough lit up the the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1! The ‘DWTS’ alum stunned in a silver metallic two-piece bra and shorts set. And, we loved her wavy locks!

Julianne Hough, 30, turned heads on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night! The Dancing With The Stars alum looked beautiful in a metallic two-piece, which was made up of a sultry bra and short shorts. Julianne covered up in a matching metallic blazer with long sleeves and jeweled patterns. — See her full look below!

The pro dancer also matched her silver pointed sparkling stilettos with her red carpet look. Jullianne also rocked waves in her short blonde hair for the BBMAs cameras, and added a pop of color to her with a peach lip and subtle rosy cheeks. And, her bold lashes gave her look an extra edge. Julianne’s show-stopping red carpet moment happened without her husband, Brooks Laich, as he was not present at the awards show.

Julianne is on hand at the BBMAs to present one of tonight’s awards to one lucky artist. Other presents include a talented pool of actors, actresses, fellow artists from all genres of music, an athlete, and many more, including: Becky G, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Wilde and Rob Gronkowski. Kelly Clarkson is back to host the show for a second time.

Julianne Hough on the red carpet at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Julianne’s appearance at the BBMAs came just a few weeks after she opened up about how dancing helped her overcome her past struggles with mental health issues. “I struggled with anxiety and depression growing up,” the two-time DWTS champion told People. “I don’t think a lot of people would know that about me because I come off as sunshine and happiness and positivity.”

She went on to explain how dance was her weapon when she lacked confidence. “Since I’m a dancer, I felt like that was my superpower my whole life,” Julianne said. “It really transformed my experience and gave me a way to express myself. [Dance] actually breaks the barrier so you get confidence within yourself, and it’s for nobody else but you.”

Now, Julianne is taking her dance expertise and applying it to the mental health space. She is currently working with Neuroscientist Dr. Wendy Suzuki, to discover the effects that dance has on the brain. “We’ve been really closely looking at that and how it affects the brain, and our memory, and our ability to create endorphins and mood boost,” she told the mag.