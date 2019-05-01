Joe Jonas Dances Along To Ex Taylor Swift’s BBMAs Performance, Despite Lyrics That Could Be About Him

Joe Jonas couldn’t stop head bobbing to Taylor Swift’s BBMAs performance, and even Sophie Turner busted out her moves to the pop star who dated her fiancé a decade ago.

Joe Jonas, 29, and his fiancée Sophie Turner, 23, had a front row seat to Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. But the setup was anything but awkward, because an audience member filmed Joe and Sophie rocking along – head bobbing from Joe, enthusiastic clapping from Sophie — as Taylor and Brendon Urie performed their new song, “ME!” A mature move on Joe’s part, especially considering some interesting lyrics found in his ex’s new single that dropped on April 26. Case A: “Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you’ll never find another like.” And Case B, which is even more suspicious: “I know that I went psycho on the phone.”

Taylor’s mention of a “psycho” phone call may remind fans of the very way Taylor and Joe broke up in Oct. 2008 (yup, more than a decade ago). As you recall, Joe left the pop star stunned after he dumped a then 18-year-old Taylor during a 27-second phone call. “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18,” a teenage Taylor told Ellen DeGeneres in 2008. Well, we’ll always remember — especially after Joe’s dance movies this Wednesday night.

Of course, Joe’s show of support didn’t go unnoticed by Swifties. “Alexa play Forever and Always,” one fan tweeted, referencing a Taylor’s track inspired by her breakup with the JoBro. Another fan saw the moment as a truce: “This is the healing the world needs right now.” And a third fan made a hilarious point, tweeting, “Taylor Swift singing ‘I promise that you’ll never find another like me’ in front of Joe Jonas more than 10 years after he broke up with her over the phone in 25 seconds is a MOOD #BBMAs.”

Following Taylor’s performance, Joe also took the stage at Las Vegas’ Grand Garden Arena to perform with the newly reunited Jonas Brothers. Unfortunately, Taylor was not filmed busting out her moves to “Sucker,” “Jealous” and “Cake By The Ocean.” Oh well — now, excuse us, we’ll go back to listening “Last Kiss.”