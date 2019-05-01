Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

LuAnn De Lesseps Says Jill Zarin ‘Would Love’ To Return To ‘RHONY’: ‘There’s Been Talk About It’

Bravo
View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Reporter

LuAnn de Lesseps and Jill Zarin reunite on the May 1st ‘RHONY’ episode and we spoke to Countess about the chance of her bestie making a permanent comeback!

Jill Zarin, 55, has been sorely missed by fans since she exited the Real Housewives of New York City in 2011. But fans will be thrilled to see Jill make a guest appearance on the May 1 episode of the hit Bravo reality show. HollywoodLife sat down with her longtime friend LuAnn de Lesseps, 53, who dished EXCLUSIVELY on the possibility of Jill making a permanent comeback to the show. “There’s been talk about it, and I don’t know. I hope so. She would certainly, I think, love to be back on the show, and so we’ll see what happens,” LuAnn revealed.

“I love Jill. Jill brought me onto the show at the very beginning, and I would say that, because it’s true,” LuAnn explained. “I met her randomly in the Hamptons, and she told me about this show that she was doing and that I would make a great addition to the cast.” LuAnn – whose ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps, 69, is a Count – has been a staple on RHONY since the first season and is still going strong in season 11. Luann continued, “They were literally just casting the show and it was being in the right place at the right time. It just fell in my lap. I didn’t seek it. It just came to me.”
Luann and Jill have remained very close friends since the Zarin Fabrics owner departed the franchise. “It’s always nice to have Jill back on the show, and talk to her, and be with her, and I’m happy for her because she’s been through a lot. So we’ve remained close all these years.” Jill has been through a very difficult time after the death of her husband of 18 years, Bobby Zarin, who lost his battle with thyroid cancer in Jan. 2018.

However, Jill has found new love with boyfriend Gary Brody who she’s been dating since the summer of 2018. Luann added, “She’s doing well. I know she’s dating someone else now. Yeah, she has a new boyfriend which is good and she’s happy.” And, although Jill’s future on the show remains undetermined, Luann has been spending her time touring the country with her Countess and Friends cabaret show, which even includes an exciting stop at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on May 4! She’s also been focusing on the sale of her statement necklaces with Super Jeweler. 