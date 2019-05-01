LuAnn De Lesseps Says Jill Zarin ‘Would Love’ To Return To ‘RHONY’: ‘There’s Been Talk About It’

LuAnn de Lesseps and Jill Zarin reunite on the May 1st ‘RHONY’ episode and we spoke to Countess about the chance of her bestie making a permanent comeback!

Jill Zarin, 55, has been sorely missed by fans since she exited the Real Housewives of New York City in 2011. But fans will be thrilled to see Jill make a guest appearance on the May 1 episode of the hit Bravo reality show. HollywoodLife sat down with her longtime friend LuAnn de Lesseps, 53, who dished EXCLUSIVELY on the possibility of Jill making a permanent comeback to the show. “There’s been talk about it, and I don’t know. I hope so. She would certainly, I think, love to be back on the show, and so we’ll see what happens,” LuAnn revealed.