Jennifer Hudson Looks Sensational In Glitzy Pantsuit At Billboard Music Awards Awards

Where’s her spotlight? Jennifer Hudson made a splash on the red carpet of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in this incredible power suit.

She may have been only a finalist on American Idol, but Jennifer Hudson is always a winner on a red carpet. The Oscar-winning star and singer made a splash at the Billboard Music Awards, strutting out on the red carpet, dripping in bling over a camel-colored pantsuit. She shimmered from the top of hear ears with incredible silver hoop earrings, down to the tips of her toes, in stunning, strappy heels. That’s how you walk the walk.

Jennifer is on hand to present the Icon award to a woman who indeed lives up to the honor, the incomparable Mariah Carey. Of course, Jennifer has connections to many of the great artists in the room at the BBMAs on May 1 — like Taylor Swift, who kicked off the show with an incredible opening performance, and sat next to Jennifer in the front row, jamming out to Khalid and Ciara together. The pair just wrapped production on Universal Pictures’ film Cats, alongside Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, and Rebel Wilson. In fact, Jennifer recently sang the musical’s most popular track, ‘Memory,’ at CinemaCon last month. Bummer we’re not getting the same performance tonight!

Later, Jennifer’s former Idol mentor, Paula Abdul, will close out the show with a performance everyone will likely be talking about tomorrow. The musical icon is poised to bring the house down with a 6-minute long medley of her biggest hits. It serves as a kickoff to her announcement that she’ll be headed to Vegas this summer to launch a new residency.

Maybe next year, we’ll see Jennifer on that stage, down her thin. Until then, it’s just great to see Jennifer looking all kinds of glamorous. She really does bring so much light to a room wherever she goes.