David Eason Admits To Killing Jenelle Evans’ Dog As She Mourns The Pup — I’m ‘Heartbroken’

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason admitted to shooting and killing the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s adorable french bulldog, and she took to Instagram to reveal how absolutely ‘distraught’ she is about the situation.

“Nugget I’m crying everyday,” Jenelle Evans wrote on Instagram May 1, alongside a photo of herself and her dog, Nugget. “I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Every day I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed…you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught.” She completed her post with two crying emojis and a broken heart.

Jenelle’s post came just hours after it was first reported that David had shot and killed the french bulldog because it “snapped” at the pair’s two-year-old daughter, Ensley. David confirmed the reports on May 1, just before Jenelle’s own post about Nugget. “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face…whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s*** at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The onle person that can judge weather [sic] or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Along with the message, David also posted a video that showed the dog appearing to chomp at Ensley’s face, and a picture that showed her with tears in her eyes and a red welt on her face. The toddler can also be heard crying after the apparent attack in the video, which you can see below.

Along with the initial reports that David had killed the dog, it was also rumored that Jenelle had taken Ensley and one of her other children, Kaiser, and fled her home because she was “terrified” of David. She took to Twitter to refute those reports, although she did not make it clear what the status of her relationship with David is.

“Everyone just please leave me be right now, I don’t need anymore f***ing drama,” she wrote on April 30. “I didn’t ‘run away from home.’ Haven’t been home all day and been busy taking care of my kids and myself. Had no idea any visitors came by my house…still don’t know what happened at my house.”