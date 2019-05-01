Halle Berry, 52, Shows Off Toned Muscles In Intense Videos Of Her ‘John Wick 3’ Training

Halle Berry trained like a boss for her new movie! The actress showed off her fighting skills in new workout video on Instagram.

Halle Berry, 52, showed off her workout moves preparing for upcoming movie John Wick 3 in a new Instagram video on April 30. The star said in the clip, “This is how hard you have to work in order to be in John Wick.” The actress then proceeded to kick her opponent multiple times with efficiency and speed. Halle flipped her trainer over as well while preparing and training for the role. “It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done physically in my whole life, but I’m here for it,” she said.

The actress worked out in a tank top, which showed off her toned muscles. She also rocked black leggings and shoes and had her hair pulled back. She captioned the ‘gram, “Working with @chadstahelski, @heidimoneymaker and the entire @87elevenaction stunt team was one of the best experiences of my career. While I was extremely loved and cared for, I was also challenged to dig deeper day after day to realize my true warrior within.”

She continued, “Today I share one of my training videos. I hope it will motivate you to dig deeper than you ever thought you could and find your warrior! #MondayMotivation #JohnWick3 @kendricklamar.” Halle joins Keanu Reaves, 54, Laurence Fishburne, 57, and Ruby Rose, 33, in John Wick 3. The toned performer plays the role of Sofia. The thriller/mystery film comes out on May 17, and we can’t wait to see it!