Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy Go Hiking Before She Faces Possible Jail Time — See Pics

Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy were seen staying busy in the midst of the college admissions cheating scandal by hiking with a friend in Los Angeles on the morning of May 1.

Felicity Huffman, 56, and William H. Macy, 69, aren’t letting the ongoing case of the college admissions cheating scandal stop them from keeping fit and healthy. The husband and wife were seen staying active while on a hike with a friend in Los Angeles, CA on May 1, and they appeared relaxed and content around each other. The actress had her back and wore a dark pink baseball cap along with a light blue long-sleeved zip-up shirt and black leggings for the outing while William wore a black baseball cap along with a long-sleeved white shirt and black shorts.

Their hike comes after Felicity pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one felony charge of honest service mail fraud in the college admissions scandal that’s made headlines around the world. She allegedly paid $15,000 to the fraudulent organization, Key Worldwide Foundation, to get a third party to correct the answers on her 18-year-old daughter Sofia Grace‘s SAT scores, and released a public apology statement at the time of her guilty plea.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said in the statement. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.” Felicity also claimed that Sofia knew nothing about her actions and is innocent. “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” the statement continued. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

There are reports that prosecutors working on Felicity’s case are pushing to give her the “low end” of four to 10 months in prison, a $20,000 fine, and a supervised release that could last up to 12 months. Felicity’s next plea hearing will be held on May 21 at 2:30 pm EST.