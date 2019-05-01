Farrah Abraham got a quick workout in while visiting NYC, braving the cold while wearing nothing but a cleavage-baring bra and leggings.

It’s still chilly in New York City, but that didn’t stop Farrah Abraham from getting a workout in while wearing just a sports bra. The Ex on the Beach star, 27, took a break from her busy schedule to go for a run in NYC’s Madison Square Park on April 29, and she left little to the imagination in her skimpy workout gear. She headed out into the bitter wind (trust us; we live in NYC) in skintight yoga pants and a bra top that didn’t seem to provide much support; it was extremely low cut, showing off ample cleavage, and even featured a keyhole cutout.

We have to admire her dedication to looking this good while going for a run! Farrah was also spotted using a park bench to stretch, and doing squats. The Teen Mom alum just shared with her fans that she got butt injections to achieve a rounder behind, so she has to work extra hard to keep everything in shape. She continued to flaunt her fabulous figure after her workout was over, only covering up her bra top in an oversized, leather jacket while leaving the park, drink in hand. Apparently, even Farrah couldn’t resist the allure of Shake Shack being that close to her running route!

Farrah, of course, is no stranger to showing off her incredible body in public. The reality star is also a swimwear model now. Farrah has been spotted several times doing bikini shoots for the brand Pretty Little Things, and each and every two-piece has looked ah-may-zing on her. We especially loved this yellow and green combo that she paired with a oversized glasses and a high ponytail. Very Glow, no?

She’s also stripped down to her birthday suit. Most recently, she copied Kourtney Kardashian‘s now infamous nude pic that she posted to promote her lifestyle brand, Poosh. You know, the one where she’s just chilling in her bathroom, completely naked, while browsing on her laptop. As you do. Farrah did the same pose in her bathroom and nailed it, just swapping out the strategically placed teacup for a cupcake!